Here's why you should mow your lawn in different directions

According to experts, the direction you push the mower can make or break your turf.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Turns out mowing your lawn in different directions does a lot more than just making your lawn look good.

That's because if you mow your lawn in the same direction each time, grass blades will start to grow in that direction. By alternating patterns, you let the blades grow straighter and healthier.

Switching directions also avoids rutting. That's because if you run your mower the same way each week, ruts will start to form.

It's not just direction that matters but length too. If you cut your grass too short you can end up with dead or dying patches scattered across your lawn.

Experts say every lawn is different, but you should generally cut your grass at about 2 and a half to 3 inches tall.

