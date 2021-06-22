NBA draft lottery: Despite a losing season, Hornets will most likely not get coveted top picks

The worse your team's season went, the better their odds of getting first choice in the draft.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday is the NBA draft lottery and despite having a losing season, the Hornets will probably not get one of the coveted top picks.

The worse your team's season went, the better their odds of getting first choice in the draft.

The Hornets, and 13 other teams this year, didn't make the playoffs and that means they're officially in the NBA draft lottery.

The league picks those teams, just like the Powerball.

Fourteen numbered ping-pong balls are mixed in a machine and teams are given a lottery card with several different combinations.

The worse your year, the more combinations you get. The three worst teams get 140 combinations each. The hornets only get about 20.

Match the combination and lock in one of the top four draft picks. No repeats allowed.

After those four, it comes down to your season record.

League officials assign the fifth draft pick to the team, who's got the worst record, but no draft pick yet.

So that means, if the Hornets don't get extremely lucky and win in the draft, the highest pick they can get is 11th.