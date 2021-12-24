NC has $920 million of unclaimed cash. How to check if some of it is yours

The money could come from things like utility bill deposits, overpayments on a hospital bill, maybe even a lost paycheck.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Right now, there is nearly $920 million in North Carolina in unclaimed cash.

So how does it get there?

Let's connect the dots.

The money could come from things like utility bill deposits, overpayments on a hospital bill, maybe even a lost paycheck.

When a company you paid money to can't reach you about the refund, they hand the money over to the State Treasurer's office.

But you still need to claim it yourself.

That's where NCcash.com comes in.

Just put your name, city and zip code to narrow down the search, and the results will show if you have any money owed to you.

Now if you don't feel like going online to get your money, the state will try to track you down.

If they find you, and your claim is $250 or less, you'll get a letter in the mail telling you to expect a check in the next 6 to 8 weeks.

