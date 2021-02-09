New bill would make stealing a catalytic converter a felony

Catalytic converters are an expensive car part. They contain precious metals, making it easy for thieves to sell them in scrap yards.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers want to crack down on criminals stealing catalytic converters.

Catalytic converters are an expensive car part. They contain precious metals, making it easy for thieves to sell them in scrap yards.

Unfortunately, it also means your car is an easy target. CMPD said people often don't know their catalytic converter has been stolen until they start driving and hear a funny noise.

That's why North Carolina leaders want to hand down tougher penalties for these kinds of crimes.

Under Senate Bill 99, stealing a catalytic converter would be a felony. It would also put more responsibility on metal companies.