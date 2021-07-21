How the type of shirt you wear could repel mosquitoes

Researchers in North Carolina have a new solution for keeping those pesky mosquitoes away from you.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mosquitoes are a big part of our summers here in the Carolinas, but you may not need to load up on the bug spray.

Pretty soon mosquitoes may buzz off based on what you're wearing.

Researchers at NC State wanted to create a simple way to keep away mosquitoes and that's because they aren't just pests, they can also carry deadly diseases.

In fact, the World Health Organization said mosquitoes are to blame for more than one million deaths per year. A majority of those are caused by malaria.

Researchers tested a variety of different fabrics and materials, and they found a tight fitting long-sleeve shirt made with a thin material worked best.

Researchers say this blocked mosquitoes from fitting through the shirt, preventing them from biting.

But you're probably thinking, I'm not gonna wear long sleeves during Carolina summers.

Good news. The scientists say they also designed the fabrics to release moisture and keep you cool.

