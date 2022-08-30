NC beaches are seeing a surge of visitors

Tourism was one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. But data shows it made a big comeback in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina beaches seeing a surge of visitors.



Let's connect the dots.



Tourism was one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. But data shows it made a big comeback in 2021.

In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending is up by 30%.

The county is also seeing a spike in the number of new workers, with 12,000 people joining the tourism industry.



It's not just the Outer Banks, Wilmington also seeing a huge increase in the number of tourists.



But the economic boom for the Carolina coast hasn't come easy.

Plus, gas prices over the summer were at their highest levels in years.

But that didn't stop travelers. It's estimated more than 12 million people will visit the North Carolina coast this year.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.