North Carolina student-athletes will be paid for their name, image and likeness starting July 1

Saturday makes the first day of a new policy that could impact more than 180,000 student-athletes statewide.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina athletes could soon have a bit of extra cash.

Let's connect the dots.

Saturday makes the first day of a new policy that could impact more than 180,000 student-athletes statewide.

For the first time, students will be able to profit from their name and likeness, but kids can't just start making money immediately.

Before entering into any agreement, student-athletes will first have to complete an education course but on by a nationwide high school group.

There are also some restrictions. For example, students cannot be paid directly by schools, and they can't promote things like gambling, alcohol and vaping.

All in all, if they strike it right, athletes could walk away with thousands of dollars.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts