Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill

The project will cost hundreds of millions of dollars. All to bring a 20th-century textile mill into a new generation.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign.

One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. The Thread will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live.

It will help connect Old Town Rock Hill with Winthrop University. But it comes with a pretty price.

The hope is that the redesign pays off. After all, converting old mills is nothing new. Optimist Hall near Uptown used to house Charlotte's largest textile mill. In 2016, a new adaptive reuse project took shape officially opening three years later.

It now houses an extremely popular food hall and office space for corporations like Duke Energy. The revamped design allows history to mix with a modern refresh on the space.

