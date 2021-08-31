The extra $300 on weekly unemployment checks ends this Saturday in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pandemic unemployment benefits are coming to an end. But will that lead to more people in the workforce? Let's connect the dots.

The extra $300 on weekly unemployment checks ends this Saturday in North Carolina. Many companies are still struggling to hire new employees.

Officials hope slashing those benefits will push more people back into the workforce. But so far, that hasn't been the case.

26 states, including South Carolina, have already ended unemployment benefits.

While they did see a slight uptick in new hires, researchers from Harvard and Columbia say it was not the boom they were expecting.

In fact, 7 out of 8 people who lost their benefits, did not find work. And slashing those benefits early may have hurt local economies.

Without that extra boost, unemployed workers simply spent less money. Experts are still trying to figure out why people aren't getting back to work.

But they say the $300 checks are a very small part of the big picture.

