Pawnshops seeing boost in business as shoppers look to cut down carbon footprint

Pawnshops aren't just a good place to get cash for your old items, they're also a great place to shop for pre-owned items.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pawnshops are seeing a boost in business thanks to shoppers looking to cut down on their carbon footprint.

According to the fashion website ThreadUp.com, more shoppers want to prioritize sustainability.

Younger shoppers are leading the charge. A recent survey shows that Gen Z shoppers pay attention to their carbon footprint more often than older generations.

And they're turning to pawnshops to buy used items.

Because pawnshops are highly regulated, reputable pawnshops will always guarantee the authenticity of everything they sell.

And if you're looking to sell something of your own, you may have more luck at a pawnshop. Not only will you get cash right away, but pawnshops can be quicker and less risky than selling to someone online.

