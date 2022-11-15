Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?

Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout.

A new study tracked singles and doubles players. Researchers found they would need to play for as much as four and a half hours to meet the recommended exercise guidelines for the week.

And compared to a nice hour-long walk. An hour of pickleball is only going to get you about half as many steps.

But if it's a choice of sitting on the couch or playing pickleball, getting up and moving is always a better option. And researchers say the social benefits that come with the sport are hard to track but still good for many.

