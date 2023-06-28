New pickleball social space in Charlotte hopes to free up tennis courts

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America. It's a cross between ping pong, badminton and tennis.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tennis courts are packed, but new social spaces could soon provide relief.



It's especially popular among people under the age of 30, but it has posed a problem for tennis courts nationwide as folks playing pickleball are now using the courts as well.



It's gotten so bad, that Mecklenburg County started charging people to reserve courts for tennis and pickleball court.



But now the new pickleball space Rally Pickleball could help take young people out of the parks and onto the courts in one of Charlotte's fastest-growing neighborhoods.



Its goal is to merge the sport with drinks and a relaxing space. Opening up a lot more Mecklenburg County courts for everyone to enjoy.

