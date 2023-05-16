'Ace!' Can pickleball bring back the popularity of malls?

Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong began in 1965.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

How can pickleball bring back the popularity of malls?



Let's connect the dots.



People are craving fun, social experiences after years of limited gatherings during the pandemic. And they have shifted their spending from goods to experiences like theaters, arcades and amusement parks and now pickleball courts.

Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong began in 1965.



But it has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Industry experts say nearly nine million folks played pickleball last year. And as groups look for places to play, they're getting turned away from some tennis courts and neighborhoods.



So pickleball is heading to malls, where landlords hope players can play and then grab a bite to eat or do some shopping.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.



Some sites already opening in new jersey and New Hampshire, with more planned in Alabama, Atlanta and Dallas.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.