Male celebrity endorsements are putting Pilates on the map

The full-body workout centers around exercises on spring-assisted machines or a mat and can help improve muscle tone, flexibility and strength.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A century-old mind-body exercise is now getting the attention of men.

Everyone from Kevin Durant to Harry Styles is crediting Pilates for its benefits.

Pilates has been around for a century with roots in helping soldiers recover during World War I.

Joseph Pilates brought it to the US in the 1920s where it quickly earned a following in the dance community.

Now male endorsements, are leading to new clients at pilates classes across the country. A sports industry group reports overall participation in the workout is up 10% in the last five years.

Gyms now say men now make up a quarter of all pilates participants. One of the reasons it's becoming so popular is that it's customizable based on your goals and fitness level.

