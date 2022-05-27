Pools could be closed this summer because of a lifeguard shortage

The American Lifeguard Association told the New York Post that a third of the 309,000 pools across the country won't have the staffing to open.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pools across the country might not open this summer because of a lifeguard shortage.

Experts say a lot of it is related to the pandemic and the cancellation of a popular work visa program. That's all on top of the tough job.

Oftentimes, hundreds of lives are in the hands of just one guard.

It takes physical, first-aid and trauma training before guards can even get a whistle. But these first responders are critical.

Lifeguards can help prevent an estimated 4,000 drownings a year. Government officials are working to find solutions to the labor shortages, but it might not come in time for the busy swim season.

This week the state department said their working to add more than 50,000 worker visas this year.

