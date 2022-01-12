Which state could be 1st to vote in presidential primaries?

Senior Democrats began meeting in March to discuss revamping the nominating calendar.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Which state could be the first in the nation to vote in the presidential primaries?

Senior Democrats began meeting in March to discuss revamping the nominating calendar. That, after top advisers to President Biden weren't happy with the Iowa caucuses. The largely white state shunned Biden's campaign and struggled to count results in 2020.

Since 2008, South Carolina has been fourth in the presidential primary cycle, after Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Now leaders in those states are pushing to be first in the nation above Iowa.



South Carolina, with its large block of Black Democrats, could move from fourth to third. That would free up a large midwestern state to go next. Some South Carolina Democrats are concerned about a state like Michigan or Minnesota forcing candidates out of the south.

