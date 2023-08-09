Why cheap products made in Asia could get more expensive

Factories overseas are a tough place to work, with poor working conditions and low wages and now workers are pushing back.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cheap products made in Asia could be getting a bit pricier because of the changing workforce.

Factories overseas are a tough place to work, with poor working conditions and low wages and now workers are pushing back.

The Wall Street Journal found that as part of a global trend, younger adults abroad would rather make less for more flexible hours and a better work environment. Many factories across Asia are trying to add gyms and other amenities, but the push to keep workers isn't working.

And now the industry itself will be forced to adapt, but that could mean the same brands you rely on for a cheap piece - may end up a lot pricier.

