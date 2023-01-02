Qualified immunity was established by the Supreme Court in 1967. It keeps people from suing state and local officials, including law enforcement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why can police officers be immune from a lawsuit?

unless they do something that violates clearly established law.

Those in support say police officers need it to do their jobs while opponents say law enforcement can use it to escape accountability and liability.

At least four states, and New York City, have either ended qualified immunity or limited its use after the death of George Floyd.

Now lawmakers across America are revisiting qualified immunity in the wake of another death by on-duty police officers. But Congress is skeptical they'll reach a bipartisan agreement on reforms.

