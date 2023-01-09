What is quiet hiring and how is it expected to change hiring in 2023

Quiet hiring is when a business expands its capabilities without actually hiring new full-time employees. That's according to management consulting firm Gartner.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How is quiet hiring expected to change hiring in 2023?

New data shows tens of millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs last year and that comes as many employers struggle to fill open positions.



It could mean hiring short-term contractors or temporarily moving employees into new roles. They say the idea is to prioritize the most crucial business functions at a given time, which could mean mixing up the roles of current employees.



So how can you take advantage of quiet hiring? HR experts say if your employer suggests a new set of tasks, or for employees to pivot roles, use it as a chance to talk about long-term goals. They say you could even get a promotion out of it or better your work-life balance.



