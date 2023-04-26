There's a new scientific approach educators are using to help teach students

There's a big gap when it comes to kids and reading, study shows 30% to 40% of kids are struggling to pick up basic reading skills.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A different reading approach is helping boost students' test scores.



Let's connect the dots.



For decades, educators thought the best way to teach kids to read was through memorization and repetition. But now there's a new scientific approach to using phonics, or the idea of sounding out words.

Those students often struggle with learning disabilities like dyslexia and building and sounding out words can help them overcome these reading challenges.



Now, as schools look to address low reading scores following the pandemic, phonics and other elements of the science of reading are getting fresh attention and it's all to help out struggling students.

