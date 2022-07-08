Should you be concerned about a recession?

The COVID-19 recession in 2020 only lasted about two months, but it had the highest unemployment peak of any downturn since the end of World War II.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a new study, at least 74% of consumers are concerned about a recession.

But do we really need to be worried? Let's connect the dots.

And the U.S. is still recovering.

Experts say the downturns we see are a normal part of the economic cycle, so there's no need to worry, just yet. But you should still be prepared.

Although the labor market is hot for job seekers right now, it will change if a recession hits. So, what can you do?

First, make sure your resume is updated in case of any layoffs. It's also a good idea to start looking at where you can cut back on spending.

Lastly, pay down your debt. Not only will it help you be prepared if you lose your job, but interest rates are also expected to increase in response to rate hikes by the federal reserve.

