Could we be at risk for another recession?

The Federal Reserve just stepped up its efforts to get inflation under control.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is at a 40-year-high and stock prices continue to shrink.



Could this mean we're at risk for another recession? Let's connect the dots.



It raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point last week.



It's the largest hike in nearly three decades.



The Federal Reserve also signaled another hike may be in the near future. So, is this a sign of another recession?



For now, economists say they don't see one in the near future.



Despite inflation costing consumers more, they say people are still spending at a healthy pace. And businesses are investing in things like equipment and software, which shows signs of a positive outlook.



But experts believe the fed would have to raise its key rate to a least 3.6 % by the end of the year to cause a recession. But even then, economists say the recession would be mild.

