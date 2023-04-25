More young people are religious, but not attending church, study shows

About one-third of adults 25 and younger say they believe in the existence of a higher power. That's up from 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A surge of spirituality isn't translating into attendance at religious services.



Let's connect the dots.



About one-third of adults 25 and younger say they believe in the existence of a higher power. That's up from 2021.

Young adults, theologians, and church leaders say it is partially because of the need for people to believe in something beyond themselves after three years of loss.

For many folks, the pandemic was the first crisis they ever faced and now they're finding spiritual comfort often used by previous generations to find healing and comfort.

The study from Springtide Research Institute cites people don't necessarily believe in a God, but do believe there is some higher power.



But the increase in belief doesn't translate to attendance with many turning to faith without going to religious services, choosing instead to practice with friends or family.

MORE CONNECT THE DOTS





FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.