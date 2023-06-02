The future of remote work

While most major companies have been pushing to get folks back in the office, experts say the benefits of remote work are "pretty substantial."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Remote work is here to stay.

Before the pandemic, about 5% of full-time work was done from home.

That jumped to more than 60% in the early days of the pandemic.

Experts say that's about 40 years of pre-pandemic growth, virtually overnight.

New research finds the share of remote work is likely to stabilize at around 255%. That's because employees say they enjoy having a shorter commute, spending less time getting ready, and having a flexible schedule.

And while most major companies have been pushing to get folks back in the office, experts say the benefits of remote work are "pretty substantial."

Economists say companies can save money on office space while recruiting from a broader pull of applicants. Studies also find working from home actually boosts productivity, with folks working about 30 minutes more per day.



Ziprecruiter is also finding job seekers who would be willing to take a pay cut to work remotely. those savings could help more companies survive a possible recession.

