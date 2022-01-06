Here's why you'll see discounts on big-ticket items

Retailers like Walmart are offering huge discounts on everything from razors to trampolines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grab your wallets and get ready to shop! Some major retailers are slashing prices on big-ticket items.

Let's connect the dots.

Big Retailers stocked up on goods last year to prevent shipping delays during the pandemic. Some even went as far as renting their own cargo ships.

But now it's all backfiring.

With inflation soaring and gas prices jumping, people aren't buying clothes and home appliances. Now it's causing retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy to have too much.

So how can you take advantage of the deals?

Retailers like Walmart are offering huge discounts on everything from razors to trampolines. They've been slashing prices by up to 65% on select items. It's a major change from last year when big discounts were rare.

