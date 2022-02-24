Russia begins attack on Ukraine: Here's how this will affect us

Russia produces 17% of the world's natural gas and 12% of its oil, which makes it one of the world's biggest producers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Russia's actions in Ukraine will cost us here at home, but how much?

Let's connect the dots.

With Russian troops on the move into Ukraine, world oil prices are rising, but why?

Russia produces 17% of the world's natural gas and 12% of its oil, which makes it one of the world's biggest producers. And a lot of Russia's natural gas sales flow to Europe through pipelines that run through Ukraine.

Experts say If President Joe Biden's economic sanctions against Russia attack energy exports, it will quickly escalate global gas and oil prices, which will increase inflation in the United States.

So how much will our gas prices go up?

It's tough to say right now. There are a lot of factors that go into the price at the pump like taxes and refining costs, but any rise in crude oil prices generally means more pain at the pump.

