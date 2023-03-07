This decades-old state law controls when the school year starts

North Carolina is one of a dozen or so states mandating when schools can start. That law was first passed in 2004 and has been amended several times.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A decades-old state law controls when the school year starts.

Right now, schools in North Carolina are forced to start the year no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end around June 11. Those dates face criticism from local districts each year who want to start the academic year earlier.



North Carolina is one of a dozen or so states mandating when schools can start. That law was first passed in 2004 and has been amended several times.

Current dates fall in line with the preference of travel and tourism industries, which wants the school year to start as late in August as possible so families can vacation longer.



But local districts want schools to more closely match when most colleges and charter schools start so kids can take end-of-semester exams before winter break.



North Carolina's general assembly is now looking to give schools flexibility, so districts can start school as early as Aug. 10. If passed, that change would go into effect for the next school year.

