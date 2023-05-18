School leaders are leaving their jobs, data shows

Issues caused by the pandemic, job-related stress and tensions with the school board are the largest factors for the rise in turnover.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What's causing so many school leaders to leave their jobs?

Let's connect the dots.

Recent data shows nearly half of the 500 biggest school districts have undergone leadership changes since March 2020, and reports add one in four superintendents nationwide are planning to leave their post.

Issues caused by the pandemic, job-related stress and tensions with the school board are the largest factors for the rise in turnover.

The constant shuffling has left many school districts searching for new leadership.

It's also created new opportunities for both educators looking to get ahead... and longtime school administrators who have been waiting for their chance at the top post.

But like with much of the job market, there are more open positions than applicants.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts