North Carolina school districts will likely have to follow strict rules regarding start of the school year

Right now, schools in North Carolina are forced to start the year no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It looks like North Carolina school districts must continue to follow strict rules regarding when to start the school year.

Over the past several months, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and several local school districts have pushed to start the school year early. But it can't because of a state law meant to extend tourism late into the summer.

But districts want it changed so schools align when most colleges and charter schools start and so kids can take end-of-semester exams before winter break.

But with the general assembly wrapping up its session, it's unlikely anything will change this year.

CMS is likely to approve a plan with school starting at the end of August and ending in mid-June for yet another school year.

