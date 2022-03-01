How science can help you keep your new workout routine

A massive study across 15 different universities looked at what it takes to make people who are already gym members actually go on a regular basis.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How can you make your new workout routine stick, according to science?

And experts found the first step is to plan ahead. People were way more likely to work out if they set a date and time with their gym, instead of just showing up whenever they felt like it.

That strategy was even more effective when they were sent reminders. A gentle nudge via text or email made people way more likely to show up and start sweating. especially if they skipped their last workout.

The study also found that a little reward goes a long way. Gyms that awarded points for working out, or gave small cash rewards, saw big spikes in attendance.

But you may be asking: "what if I work out at home?"

Experts say you can still apply this method to reach your 2022 fitness goals.

Just make sure to plan ahead, set reminders, and reward yourself when you follow through.

