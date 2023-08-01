Self-driving cars are safe, but they make traffic slow, NC State study finds

Researchers at NC State found that while self-driving cars can be safer, they can make traffic slower in busy intersections.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Self-driving cars may be the future but a new report from North Carolina State University shows you might be spending more time behind the wheel.

Autonomous vehicles could be safer but slower, which goes against one of the big reasons consumers buy self-driving cars.

The NC State study shows people want self-driving cars for two reasons: improving passenger safety and reducing travel times. It turns out we might not get the best of both worlds, especially when it comes to saving time.

Autonomous vehicles can be safer but researchers found it might be slower. Why? It's all about connection. Self-driving vehicles have to communicate with each other and traffic control systems and that process takes time.

"Because of their programming, AVs (Automated Vehicles) are assumed to move more cautiously compared to human drivers," NC State professor Ali Hajbabaie said. "Their safety stems, in part, from their being programmed to drive conservatively."

The good news is it could get better. Researchers say the more cars that get connected, the quicker they can move and anticipate movements from other vehicles.

