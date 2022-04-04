Here's why 'free' shipping really isn't free

A sociology professor says just using the word "free" can be a powerful motivator to get someone to buy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here's why free shipping, isn't really free.

Let's connect the dots.

The nation's largest carriers like FedEx, UPS and Amazon make tons of deliveries every year, but none of those are being shipped for "free."

When it comes down to it, free shipping is a marketing tactic.

A sociology professor says just using the word "free" can be a powerful motivator to get someone to buy.

Most companies already factor the cost of so-called free shipping into the price of the product.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to WCNC Charlotte by emailing money@wcnc.com.



Larger companies like Amazon, Walmart and Target benefit from bulk deals with shipping service providers, getting a huge discount based on the volume of business they provide.

So when you see that "free shipping" label, just remember, you're paying for it one way or another.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts