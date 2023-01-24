How you're paying for disappearing shopping carts

Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from creeks to parking lots. And experts say it can lead to big problems.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers.

Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings.

They can cause drainage and waste systems and even cause accidents. Often times local ordinances force retailers to shell out millions of dollars to collect abandoned carts.

But it falls on taxpayers too. Earlier this month, Fayetteville, North Carolina shelled out nearly $80,000 to collect carts.

The city said for every cart they find it costs about $78 to recover. Now, Fayetteville could be among the growing number of cities introducing laws to crack down on stray carts.

