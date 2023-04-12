Here's why there are siren tests at nuclear stations

Duke Energy runs quarterly full-volume siren tests that last between five and 30 seconds, including an annual 3-minute full-volume test.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are there siren tests at nuclear power stations?



Let's connect the dots.



Just like plants that burn coal and natural gas, nuclear plants produce electricity by boiling water to create steam, which turns a turbine to produce electricity. The difference is, nuclear plants create that heat by splitting atoms.



Nuclear power contributes about a fifth of the electricity generated in America. And here in the Charlotte area, the two nuclear power plants power a combined 3.4 million homes.

If something goes wrong, the plant can emit radiation. Small amounts of emissions are perfectly fine, but in extremely large doses, radiation can be harmful and even fatal.



Because of that, nuclear power plants have multiple safety systems in place to protect the plant and facility. That includes separate backup systems and sirens.



But if you hear a siren, it might not be a bad thing. Duke Energy runs quarterly full-volume siren tests that last between five and 30 seconds, including an annual 3-minute full-volume test. This is all to make sure everything's okay in case of an emergency.

MORE CONNECT THE DOTS





FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts