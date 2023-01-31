South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday

The emergency funding gave hundreds of extra dollars to feed their families during the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks.

During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.

The emergency funding gave hundreds of extra dollars to feed their families during the pandemic. But now families relying on that money could see lose out on hundreds of dollars in monthly benefits. South Carolina isn't alone in cutting funding. The remaining 32 states, including North Carolina, will end stop providing extra money to families starting in March.





