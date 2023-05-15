x
Connect The Dots

The long-term health effects of snoring

Studies show about one in five people suffer from snoring, but only about 3% get treatment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Snoring doesn't just disrupt your sleep, it can also cause long-term health effects.

Let's connect the dots.

Most snoring at a young age is caused by sleep apnea or other health conditions. They can obstruct your breathing, which causes loud snoring.

That can lead to breathing problems and a restless night's sleep. Sleep experts found that if you lose about 10% of sleep, or 48 minutes per night, throughout your life, your brain will age about 2 years faster.

So that means less sleep leads to quicker mental decline. Studies show about one in five people suffer from snoring, but only about 3% get treatment. That could include working out more, using a c-pap machine, or getting surgery to fix obstructions in your nose or throat.

