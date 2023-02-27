South Carolina working to get more people connected to the internet

A portion of the $65 billion in funding is going toward South Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a million people in the Carolinas don't have access to high-speed internet.

Between remote working and online classes, high-speed internet is essential to getting work done. Now the bipartisan infrastructure law is providing billions of dollars to get more people online. A portion of the $65 billion in funding is going toward South Carolina.

Just last week, Republican Governor Henry McMaster and Democratic Congressman James Clyburn announced Get Connected SC. The campaign includes a listening tour and a survey.

Its goal is to use federal to help connect more people to the world wide web.

