New light rail station in South End expected to open in 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new Blue Line stop could bring safety and convenience to South End.

When the Blue Line first opened in 2007, Center City wasn’t what it’s like today. South End wasn’t filled with apartments, bars, and restaurants, it was mostly industrial.

And with all the development, a portion of the neighborhood is without a stop. It’s the mile stretch between the East-West and New Bern stations.

City leaders started noticing folks hopping over a fence, instead of using a crosswalk. And now they want to add a station to help protect walkers and passengers. Leaders are considering different options and now want your feedback.

If all goes according to plan, the new station could open in 2026.

