Spirit announces new flight destinations. Here's how it can help you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some more competition on popular flight routes could help your bottom line.

This week Spirit Airlines is launching new flights to new York city and Miami.

The airline is taking on some key routes of American-dominated Charlotte Douglas Airport.

Charlotte, Laguardia and Miami all serve as a hub for one of the biggest airlines in the world.

And now with Spirit offering new flights to New York and Florida, American could face some stiff competition.

A roundtrip ticket to New York out of Charlotte could cost you only $90 on Spirit, but it doesn't include things like bags and reserved seats. That's compared to a $226 flight on American.

But it could be good news even if you don't want to fly on Spirit. The competition could help lower the costs of flights out of Charlotte on other major airlines.

