Sticker shock: Here's why some concert tickets are getting more expensive

Gone are the days of set ticket prices. Instead, Dynamic pricing is based on an algorithm that adjusts ticket prices in real-time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Buying concert tickets?

Welcome to the world of dynamic pricing. Let's connect the dots.

Gone are the days of set ticket prices.

Instead, dynamic pricing is based on an algorithm that adjusts ticket prices in real-time. And it's all based on current supply and demand in an effort to combat scalpers.

Ticketmaster says it's similar to airline or hotel pricing, which fluctuates without notice. But it's resulted in ticket sticker shock for some fans looking to see Bruce Springsteen next spring in Greensboro.

A quick glance on Ticketmaster shows some tickets going for $5,000 apiece. They're great seats, but it hardly seems in line with a rock star who's maintained a "man of the people" popularity for decades.

So what's driving the dynamic pricing so high? Demand, which has been years in the making.

The boss canceled his last show in North Carolina in 2016 in protest of the state's House Bill two, otherwise known as the bathroom bill.

And at 72, diehard Springsteen fans also worry that this could be his last tour.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts