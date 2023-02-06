Here's why Disney+ is removing so many movies and TV shows from streaming

After an initial boom of subscribers, streaming platforms are removing many shows and movies. It's all in an effort to cut costs and remain profitable.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you try to watch your favorite TV show this weekend, it might not be there. Streaming platforms are cutting content as studios look to save their bottom line.

Streaming sites are now getting rid of their own content and it's creating a harsh reality for cord-cutters.

Let's connect the dots.

But now, some services, like Disney+, Hulu and Discovery+ are removing dozens of shows and films from their library. Subscribers are suddenly facing a new reality where they have less control over what they watch.

After the initial boom of new platforms and subscriber growth, the digital streaming industry has cooled significantly. Now, media companies are looking to make sites profitable rather than having tons of subscribers and content.

Removing shows and movies from streaming platforms is just one way for streamers to avoid residual payments and licensing fees. Oftentimes, streaming companies have to pay a licensing fee to keep the content online.

Now they're to stay strategic, cutting shows while trying to keep subscribers from leaving their platform.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts