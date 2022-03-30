Could the pause on student loan debt continue?

Borrowers have not been required to make payments since March 2020 and no interest has accrued.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Student loan payments are set to resume in about a month.

Around 40 million people with federal student loans will have to start paying again come May 1. Borrowers have not been required to make payments since March 2020 and no interest has accrued.

The federal government says 97% of borrowers have not kept up with payments since then.

But the Biden administration could extend the repayment pause again, and some lawmakers are going even further than that, calling on Biden to cancel student loan debt altogether.

Biden supports canceling up to $10,000 per borrower, but only if Congress does it, not by executive order.

This leaves 40 million people waiting, and holding their breath still.

