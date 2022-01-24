Study shows what people look for before 'liking' a photo on Instagram

New research shows it may be less about what's in the picture and more about who posted it.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What's makes people "like" pictures on Instagram?

Let's connect the dots.

Instagram has more than two billion monthly users, according to CNBC. That means a lot of people liking and swiping, but what motivates someone to "like" a picture?

New research shows it may be less about what's in the picture and more about who posted it. A marketing professor at NC State University says a brand's strength and its number of followers are the biggest factors to engagement.

Researchers found people liked images with a diversity of light and color, but not too much and not too little. People also prefer pictures that are very simple or very complex.

Marketing firms hope this research will help businesses and brands gain more traction on social media.