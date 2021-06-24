How are employees benefiting from working from home?

The world's reopening and so is the office, but one study highlights the benefits from our forced experiment with virtual work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer, companies across Charlotte are returning to the office.

But for a lot of workers, there really is no place like home.

Work from home benefits

The world's reopening and so is the office, but one study highlights the benefits from our forced experiment with virtual work.

Let's connect the dots.

Saving money at home

The biggest bonus for Americans working from home is saving money.

BankRate.com says six out of 10 adults who worked remotely benefitted financially.

They didn't have to pay for things like gas or lunch.

Americans had more free time

And it wasn't just a financial bonus, either.

90% of the people surveyed said they enjoyed perks like more freedom, more time with family and more time to sleep.

Remote work negatives

There were some downsides though.

About 8 out of 10 found at least one thing they didn't like about remote work, like lower productivity due to all those at-home distractions.

Some even said it put a strain on their mental health.

Quitting over remote work

In fact, not everyone is sold on working from home permanently.

1 in 10 people said they'd consider leaving their job if they never went back to the office.

