How to pick the right sunscreen for you

We know sunscreen is essential to cutting the risk of skin cancer, reducing wrinkles and even slowing the effects of aging.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is it getting harder to pick the right sunscreen?

But a new report from the Environmental Working Group, said about 75% of sunscreens on the market have inferior protection.

It comes after several studies found that some sunscreens contain the chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate, which have been linked to hormone issues and shorter pregnancies.

More research is needed, and the FDA has asked manufacturers to test more, but so far the agency has allowed products containing the chemical to stay on the market.

So, what is safe to use?

Turns out, old fashion zinc oxide. You know, the stuff that leaves you with a white nose.

It's because it acts as a physical barrier to the sun, instead of being absorbed into your skin like chemical sunscreens.

