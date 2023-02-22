Supreme Court will look into Google and Twitter internet free speech policies

Right now, the only law holding internet companies accountable is section 230 of the communications decency act.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Free speech on social media is largely unregulated in the United States.

Let's connect the dots.



Right now, the only law holding internet companies accountable is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. It states that a company is not legally responsible for what is said on its online platforms.

Now, that law is up for evaluation through two cases being heard by the supreme court. The cases are against Google and Twitter. Both cases center around a viral video of isis claiming responsibility for the death of an American citizen. Her father now claims Google and Twitter allowed their algorithms to promote a terrorist video to the masses.

The current cases in the supreme court will decide whether a company should face legal consequences for boosting viral content that contains dangerous messaging. If the justices decide they should be liable, companies will have to re-evaluate how their algorithms operate.

The two cases could be decided as soon as June.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.