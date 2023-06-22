x
Connect The Dots

Supreme Court ruling could have major implications on NC farmers

The Supreme Court upholds a California law that bans the sale of pigs raised in small metal cages.

WASHINGTON — A recent decision from the US Supreme Court could have big implications for North Carolina farmers.

Let's connect the dots.

They're called 'gestation crates' and they're used to raise more pigs in a smaller space. The law requires pigs to have more space in their cage, which is why animal rights advocates championed the legislation.

But it's bad news for the Tar Heel State.

North Carolina is one of the top pork producers in the country, and with California consuming 13% of all pork produced in the country, it could have a big effect on business.

Almost all pig farms in North Carolina are family-owned, but still, farmers may have to update their crates and make more space.

