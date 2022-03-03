Officials launch investigation into TikTok and its potential harm to kids' mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The popular social media app, TikTok, is under investigation by a bipartisan group of state attorneys general.
North Carolina attorney general Josh Stein said TikTok has been known to harm young users mentally and physically.
He said Tik Tok could also be violating state consumer-protection laws by targeting young people. The AG'S will look at techniques TikTok uses to boost engagement, increase the time spent in the app, and how often kids use it.
The same group of AG's is leading an investigation into Facebook parent Meta for allegedly promoting Instagram to young users despite knowledge of its potential harms.
And this crusade against social media is picking up steam across the country.
President Joe Biden explicitly called for a ban on targeted advertising to children on social media during his State of the Union address.
