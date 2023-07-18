What is time blindness and is that why you're always late?

Time blindness is not an actual medical condition, but it's a way to talk about the concept of losing track of time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Balancing your attention skills could be why you're always late.

Some people, experts say, are more likely to have it than others.

It all comes down to two things: something called automatic and directed attention.



1. Automatic attention: paying attention to things you enjoy. It can lead you to get so focused on something that you lose track of time.



2. Directed attention: used to engage in things you have to do, like work and chores.



Time blindness happens when you can't balance the two, with extreme cases including autism or ADHD.



But for others, it's more manageable. Experts recommend if you have trouble being on time, consider setting a timer, and try to plan how long each activity will take.

