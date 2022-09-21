Debate raging regarding tipping culture in the US

New technology and new habits have renewed the debate around tipping workers in this country.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is there a debate raging about tipping culture in the US?

New technology and new habits have renewed the debate around tipping workers in this country. That's because almost everywhere you go now you encounter a screen with a suggested tip at the end of the transaction.

Food businesses of all types are now prompting for tips, everyone from food trucks to bakeries. Even non-food-related places are getting in on the act with customers reporting places like movie theaters suggesting a tip.

In recent years it has become customary to leave at least a 20% tip at a sit-down restaurant. That's because tips are literally built into the pay structure for servers.

The bigger debate now rages around fast-casual restaurants and take-out orders. Both have surged in popularity in recent years but should you tip if no one is waiting on you in the traditional sense?

Some experts say to treat those places like a tip jar, you can contribute if you want, but aren't obligated.

